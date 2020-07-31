Luke Bryan To Support “Born Here Live Here Die Here” On August 6 “Daily Pop,” August 7 TODAY Show

Luke Bryan’s new album “Born Here Live Here Die Here” arrives next Friday, August 7.

To support the effort, the country superstar will make a pair of late-week TV appearances.

He will first appear for an interview on the August 6 edition of E!’s “Daily Pop.” The following day, he will perform during the 7-9AM and 10-11AM windows of NBC’s TODAY Show.

“Born Here Live Here Die Here,” which contains the chart-topping singles “Knockin’ Boots,” “What She Wants Tonight,” and “One Margarita,” is Luke Bryan’s seventh proper studio album.

Official listings for "Daily Pop" and TODAY follow:

Thursday, August 6 – Country superstar Luke Bryan on his new album "Born Here Live Here Die Here"

TODAY

Thursday, August 6

Ingrid Andress performs on TODAY.

(7-9 a.m.) TODAY brings the latest news and up-to-date information on the coronavirus pandemic. Luke Bryan on TODAY.

(10-11 a.m.) Luke Bryan performs on TODAY.