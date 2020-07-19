in Music News

The Killers’ “Caution,” Curtis Waters’ “Stunnin’,” Avenue Beat’s “F2020,” Blackbear’s “Queen Of Broken Hearts” Join Top 50 At Pop Radio

The singles are approaching the official, 40-song chart.

The Killers - Press photo by Olivia Bee, courtesy of Island

The Killers’ “Caution,” Curtis’ Waters’ “Stunnin’ (featuring Harm Franklin),” Avenue Beat’s “F2020,” and blackbear’s “Queen Of Broken Hearts” are all gaining traction at pop radio. The four songs officially secure Top 50 positions this week.

Played 423 times during the July 12-18 tracking period (+142), “Caution” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #47 song. It was #53 last week.

Up thirteen places, “Stunnin'” grabs #48 with 409 spins (+215).

A sixty-place surge brings “F2020” to #49. The single posted a tracking period play count of 408 (+369).

Credited with 385 spins (+332), “Queen of Broken Hearts” jumps forty-two spots to #50.

avenue beatblackbearcautioncurtis watersf2020harm franklinqueen of broken heartsstunnin'the killers

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Songs By Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid, Ava Max, Ashe & Niall Horan, Sia Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio