The Killers’ “Caution,” Curtis Waters’ “Stunnin’,” Avenue Beat’s “F2020,” Blackbear’s “Queen Of Broken Hearts” Join Top 50 At Pop Radio

The Killers’ “Caution,” Curtis’ Waters’ “Stunnin’ (featuring Harm Franklin),” Avenue Beat’s “F2020,” and blackbear’s “Queen Of Broken Hearts” are all gaining traction at pop radio. The four songs officially secure Top 50 positions this week.
Played 423 times during the July 12-18 tracking period (+142), “Caution” ranks as the Mediabase pop panel’s #47 song. It was #53 last week.
Up thirteen places, “Stunnin'” grabs #48 with 409 spins (+215).
A sixty-place surge brings “F2020” to #49. The single posted a tracking period play count of 408 (+369).
Credited with 385 spins (+332), “Queen of Broken Hearts” jumps forty-two spots to #50.
Loading…