Songs By Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid, Ava Max, Ashe & Niall Horan, Sia Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio

“Be Like That,” “Kings & Queens,” “Moral of the Story,” and “Together” debut on the pop chart.

Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid - Be Like That cover courtesy of RCA Records

This week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart welcomes four songs into its Top 40.

Below last week’s chart at #55, Kane Brown, Swae Lee & Khalid’s “Be Like That” enters this week’s Top 40 at #35. The new single received 1,579 spins during the July 12-18 tracking period, topping last week’s mark by 1,310.

Up seven places, Ava Max’s “Kings & Queens” scores #36 on this week’s chart. It posted a tracking period play count of 1,334 (+406).

A two-place rise brings Ashe’s “Moral Of The Story (featuring Niall Horan)” to #39. The single garnered 1,096 tracking week plays (+73).

Played 1,071 times during the tracking week (+71), Sia’s “Together” rises two spots to #40.

