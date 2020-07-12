Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” Earns 9th Week As Alternative Radio’s #1 Song

Twenty One Pilots’ “Level Of Concern” first reached #1 at alternative radio in mid-May.
Mid-July is here, and the song remains atop the Mediabase alternative radio chart.
Played ~3,221 times during the July 5-11 tracking period, “Level Of Concern” enjoys a ninth consecutive week at #1. Reflecting the song’s endurance, this week’s spin count actually tops last week’s mark by 88 plays.
Credited with ~2,596 spins (+120), AJR’s “Bang!” rises one spot to #2. Powfu’s “death bed / coffee for your head (featuring beabadoobee)” concurrently falls one spot to #3.
Tame Impala’s “Lost In Yesterday” and The Head and The Heart’s “Honeybee” hold at #4 and #5, respectively.
Loading…