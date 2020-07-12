in Music News

Five Finger Death Punch’s “A Little Bit Off” Spends 3rd Week As Active Rock Radio’s #1 Song

“A Little Bit Off” extends its reign to three weeks.

Five Finger Death Punch - A Little Bit Off Audio | Better Noise

Five Finger Death Punch’s “A Little Bit Off” remains atop the active rock radio mountain.

Played ~1,842 times during the July 5-11 tracking period, “A Little Bit Off” spends a third week at #1 on the Mediabase active rock radio chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 41 plays but keeps “A Little Bit Off” on top of the competition.

The Pretty Reckless’ “Death By Rock and Roll,” which received ~1,702 spins (+113), rises one spot to #2.

Asking Alexandria’s “Antisocialist” ticks up one rung to #3, and Bad Wolves’ “Sober” drops two places to #2. KoRn’s “Can You Hear Me” holds at #5 on this week’s listing.

a little bit offasking alexandriafive finger death punchkornthe pretty reckless

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

