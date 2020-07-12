Five Finger Death Punch’s “A Little Bit Off” Spends 3rd Week As Active Rock Radio’s #1 Song

Five Finger Death Punch’s “A Little Bit Off” remains atop the active rock radio mountain.

Played ~1,842 times during the July 5-11 tracking period, “A Little Bit Off” spends a third week at #1 on the Mediabase active rock radio chart. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 41 plays but keeps “A Little Bit Off” on top of the competition.

The Pretty Reckless’ “Death By Rock and Roll,” which received ~1,702 spins (+113), rises one spot to #2.

Asking Alexandria’s “Antisocialist” ticks up one rung to #3, and Bad Wolves’ “Sober” drops two places to #2. KoRn’s “Can You Hear Me” holds at #5 on this week’s listing.