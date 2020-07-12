in Music News

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Enjoys 7th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, 9th Week As Hot AC Radio’s Biggest Song

“Blinding Lights” remains a two-format #1 this week.

The Weeknd’s smash hit “Blinding Lights” keeps the #1 positions on the latest Mediabase pop and hot adult contemporary radio airplay charts.

The “After Hours” single garners a seventh (non-consecutive) week atop the pop listing, while securing a ninth consecutive week at #1 on the Hot AC chart.

— “Blinding Lights” continues its pop reign courtesy of the ~16,952 spins it received during the July 5-11 tracking period. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 326 but keeps “Blinding Lights” narrowly in front of the pack.

Trevor Daniel’s “Falling,” which received ~16,575 spins (+329), holds at #2.

Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” rises two spots to #3, and Doja Cat’s “Say So” drops one rung to #4. SAINt JHN’s “Roses” concurrently advances two places to #5 on this week’s listing.

— “Blinding Lights” meanwhile keeps its Hot AC throne with ~6,482 spins (+122).

Harry Styles’ “Adore You” rises one place to #2 with ~5,896 spins (+106), and Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” drops one place to #3. Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” and Lewis Capaldi’s “Before You Go” stay at #4 and #5, respectively.

