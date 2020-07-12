in Music News

Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” Remains #1 At Country Radio

“One Margarita” spends a second week atop the country chart.

Luke Bryan - One Margarita Video Screen | Row Crop / Capitol Nashville / UMG Nashville

Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” unsurprisingly earns a second week atop the Mediabase country radio chart.

Indeed, “One Margarita” keeps its #1 position based on receiving the greatest amount of chart points during the July 5-11 tracking period. It also ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song.

“One Margarita” received ~8,586 spins (+142) and ~51.46 million audience impressions during the tracking period.

Sam Hunt’s “Hard To Forget” holds at #2 this week, and Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird” stays at #3. Chris Janson’s “Done” ticks up one spot to #4, and LoCash’s “One Big Country Song” rises one place to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

