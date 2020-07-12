Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” Remains #1 At Country Radio

Luke Bryan’s “One Margarita” unsurprisingly earns a second week atop the Mediabase country radio chart.
Indeed, “One Margarita” keeps its #1 position based on receiving the greatest amount of chart points during the July 5-11 tracking period. It also ranked as the Mediabase country panel’s most played and heard song.
“One Margarita” received ~8,586 spins (+142) and ~51.46 million audience impressions during the tracking period.
Sam Hunt’s “Hard To Forget” holds at #2 this week, and Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird” stays at #3. Chris Janson’s “Done” ticks up one spot to #4, and LoCash’s “One Big Country Song” rises one place to #5.
