Red Velvet’s Irene & Seulgi Earn #8 Global YouTube Music Videos Chart With “Monster”

“Monster” earns a spot on this week’s chart.

Red Velvet - Irene and Seulgi - Monster video | SM Entertainment

Earlier this week, Irene and Seulgi released their debut EP as Red Velvet’s first official sub-unit.

“Monster,” the title track from the EP, enjoyed a big opening week on YouTube.

Credited with 18.7 million views during the July 3-9 tracking period, the official music video earns #8 on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart. It ranks as the # new entry, trailing only 6ix9ine’s “YAYA” (#2) and SƠN TÙNG M-TP’s “CCYLD” (#3).

As with many high-profile Korean releases, the video did not arrive until the fourth day of the tracking period.

“Monster” attracted interest beyond the music video, amassing 28.1 million tracking week streams across official uploads and select user content. The figure yields a #10 bow on the Global YouTube Songs Chart.

monsterred velvetred velvet - irene and seulgi

