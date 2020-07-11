6ix9ine’s “YAYA,” Sơn Tùng M-TP’s “CÓ CHẮC YÊU LÀ ĐÂY” Debut In Top 3 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” may retain the lead, but that does not mean there are no powerful newcomers on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

New releases, in fact, claim the #2 and #3 positions on this week’s listing.

6ix9ine, who has ruled the chart this year with “GOOBA” and “TROLLZ,” earns #2 with his new “YAYA.” The video amassed 41.1 million global views during the July 3-9 tracking period.

Credited with 39.6 million views, Sơn Tùng M-TP’s “CÓ CHẮC YÊU LÀ ĐÂY” directly follows at #3.

Aided by the new video, 6ix9ine rises nine places to #13 on the Global YouTube Artists Chart. Sơn Tùng M-TP re-enters the chart at #69.