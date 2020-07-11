in Music News

6ix9ine’s “YAYA,” Sơn Tùng M-TP’s “CÓ CHẮC YÊU LÀ ĐÂY” Debut In Top 3 On Global YouTube Music Videos Chart

Two videos debut just behind “How You Like That” on this week’s chart.

6ix9ine - YAYA | Create Music Group

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” may retain the lead, but that does not mean there are no powerful newcomers on this week’s Global YouTube Music Videos Chart.

New releases, in fact, claim the #2 and #3 positions on this week’s listing.

6ix9ine, who has ruled the chart this year with “GOOBA” and “TROLLZ,” earns #2 with his new “YAYA.” The video amassed 41.1 million global views during the July 3-9 tracking period.

Credited with 39.6 million views, Sơn Tùng M-TP’s “CÓ CHẮC YÊU LÀ ĐÂY” directly follows at #3.

Aided by the new video, 6ix9ine rises nine places to #13 on the Global YouTube Artists Chart. Sơn Tùng M-TP re-enters the chart at #69.

6ix9ineCÓ CHẮC YÊU LÀ ĐÂYSơn Tùng M-TPyaya

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” Remains #1 On Global YouTube Music Videos & Songs Charts

Red Velvet’s Irene & Seulgi Earn #8 Global YouTube Music Videos Chart With “Monster”