Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” Trending Top 3 At Pop Radio

“Break My Heart” will reach another key checkpoint on the pop radio chart.

The follow-up to Dua Lipa’s chart-topping “Don’t Start Now” will enjoy another gain on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. After officially entering the Top 5 last week, “Break My Heart” could reach the Top 3 on this week’s listing.

“Break My Heart” received 10,546 spins during the first five days of the July 5-11 tracking period. Up 6% from the count at this point last week, the tally slots “Break My Heart” at #3 on the building chart.

The Dua Lipa single does not hold a massive lead over Doja Cat’s building #4 “Say So,” but it has the clear momentum advantage. Whereas “Break My Heart” is up over 6%, “Say So” is down nearly 9%. If the songs remain on those rough trajectories, “Break My Heart” will close the week at #3.

“Break My Heart” will follow “New Rules” and the aforementioned “Don’t Start Now” as Lipa’s third Top 3 hit at pop radio. Both those songs ultimately enjoyed multi-week reigns at #1.

