Black Pumas, Jason Isbell, Jack Johnson & Milky Chance Performing On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

CBS reveals this week’s “Late Show” performers.

Black Pumas by Lyza Renee, courtesy of Shore Fire

CBS just issued listings for this week’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert” episodes, and three will feature remote musical performances.

Black Pumas will perform on the June 15 episode — one day before taking the virtual stage on NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” The June 15 “Colbert” will also feature a chat with John Dickerson.

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will perform on the June 16 broadcast, closing an episode that also features Hasan Minhaj.

Originally advertised for May, the collaborative Jack Johnson-Milky Chance performance is finally set to take place this Wednesday, June 17. That night’s broadcast will also feature Kamala Harris. Official listings follow:

Monday, June 15

Stephen Colbert from home; John Dickerson, Contributor for CBS News’ 60 MINUTES; musical performance by Black Pumas (n)

Tuesday, June 16

Stephen Colbert from home; Hasan Minhaj; musical performance by Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit (n)

Wednesday, June 17

Stephen Colbert from home; Senator Kamala Harris; musical performance by Milky Chance and Jack Johnson (n)

Thursday, June 18

Stephen Colbert from home; Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund; Mike Birbiglia (n)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

