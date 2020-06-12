Anuel AA, Rita Wilson, Doja Cat, Leon Bridges & Terrace Martin Performing On “Late Late Show With James Corden”

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” will continue its string of remotely filmed episodes this coming week, and all four original broadcasts will feature musical performances.

According to official listings, Anuel AA will perform on the Monday, June 15 edition of the late-night talk show.

Rita Wilson will deliver a performance on the June 16 broadcast. Doja Cat, who was originally advertised for a performance last week, will take the virtual stage on June 17.

Airing June 18, the week’s final original will include a performance by Leon Bridges and Terrace Martin. Complete listings follow:

Monday, June 15

Josh Gad; musical performance by Anuel (n)

Tuesday, June 16

Kevin Bacon; musical performance by Rita Wilson (n)

Wednesday, June 17

Musical performance by Doja Cat (n)

Thursday, June 18

David Tennant; Jodie Whittaker; musical performance by Leon Bridges featuring Terrace Martin (n)