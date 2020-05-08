Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” Scores Major Spotify Playlist Looks, Set For Big Opening Day Radio Play

As a collaboration between two of the biggest names in music, it should come as no surprise that Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber’s “Stuck With U” is receiving a warm welcome.

The song, which launched at midnight late Thursday/early Friday, received top billing on Spotify’s New Music Playlist. It is also #1 on other key playlists, including Today’s Top Hits and Pop Rising.

“Stuck With U” will also receive ample opening day radio play. Numerous stations have confirmed plans to play “Stuck With U” every other hour or even every hour on Friday. The song will officially “impact” in conjunction with the May 12 add board.

Net proceeds from streams and sales will benefit First Responders Children’s Foundation. The single is the first of several planned charity releases from SB Projects artists.