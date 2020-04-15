Megan Thee Stallion Scheduled For April 20 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition”

After initially announcing plans to air a re-run, NBC has instead confirmed a new “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition” for April 20.

According to the network, the episode will feature a videochat appearance by Megan Thee Stallion. The artist will appear as her song “Savage” continues to fare well on the charts.

The April 20 “Fallon” will additionally include a remote appearance from “Thunder Force” co-stars Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer. Magician Dan White, who was originally set to appear on April 15, will also be conferencing in for the April 20 broadcast.

A full look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Wednesday, April 15: At Home Edition: Pharrell Williams and Millie Bobby Brown plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1242E

Thursday, April 16: At Home Edition: Chelsea Handler, Kelly Clarkson, Dude Perfect and musical guest Michael McDonald plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1243E

Friday, April 17: At Home Edition: Hugh Jackman, Rose Byrne, Will Ferrell & Kristen Wiig and musical guest Ke$ha plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1244E

Monday, April 20: At Home Edition: Melissa McCarthy & Octavia Spencer, Megan Thee Stallion and Dan White plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1245E

Tuesday, April 21: At Home Edition: Halle Berry plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1246E

Wednesday, April 22: At Home Edition: LL Cool J plus Best of Fallon moments. Show 1247E