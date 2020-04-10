in Music News

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope” Earns Platinum Certification In United States

“I Hope” reaches the 1 million unit mark.

Gabby Barrett’s “I Hope,” which is likely headed for #1 at country radio in the very near future, just picked up a new certification from the RIAA.

As of April 6, 2020, the breakthrough single is officially platinum in the United States.

The award confirms 1 million in US units, with each unit equal to 1 paid download or 150 streams.

A strong seller since its release last year, “I Hope” has begun flying at country radio in recent weeks. It has also been faring well from a streaming standpoint, improving to #1 on this week’s Billboard Country Streaming Songs Chart.

The song is currently at a peak of #22 on the overall Billboard Hot 100.

