REO Speedwagon’s “Time For Me To Fly” Debuts At #34 On Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart Following “Ozark” Season 3 Feature

Ozark - Season 3 Poster, courtesy of Netflix / @seewhatsnext

Forty-two years after its release, REO Speedwagon’s classic “Time For Me To Fly” makes its first appearance on the Billboard Digital Song Sales Chart.

The single arrives at #34 on this week’s edition of the chart. The debut comes thanks to its prominent inclusion in the just-released third season of “Ozark.”

The song plays twice in the episode — first as part of a dream/fantasy sequence, and later when the band plays a concert at the Byrde family’s casino. The latter performance coincides with a major plot event involving Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman).

“Time For Me To Fly” appears on the band’s 1978 album “You Can Tune a Piano, But You Can’t Tuna Fish.” It charted on the overall Hot 100 in 1978 and 1980, spending thirteen total weeks on the chart and peaking at #56. But as its greatest success preceded the digital era by decades, it had never previously made the Digital Song Sales chart.

