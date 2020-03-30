John Mayer’s “Watch What Happens Live @ Home” Episode Now Scheduled For April 1

Following the host’s confirmation that he was suffering from Coronavirus, Bravo delayed its plans to begin airing “@ Home” editions of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on March 22.

Now that Cohen has recovered, the network can move forward with the episodes.

The “@ Home” editions of the popular Bravo late-night talk show will begin airing this week. All initially confirmed guests will be appearing.

John Mayer, for instance, will now be conferencing in for the April 1 edition of the show. Other guests like NeNe Leakes, Stassi Schroeder and Kyle Richards are also going to be making virtual appearances this week. Listings follow:

Monday, March 30 – NENE LEAKES, LISA RINNA, and JERRY O’CONNELL Show 17050

Tuesday, March 31 – STASSI SCHROEDER, BRITTANY CARTWRIGHT AND JAX TAYLOR Show 17051

APRIL

Wednesday, April 1 – JOHN MAYER Show 17052

Thursday, April 2 – KYLE RICHARDS, RAMONA SINGER, MELISSA GORGA, and JOE GORGA Show 17053