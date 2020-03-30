in TV News

Early Ratings: FOX’s iHeart Living Room Concert Performs Well Sunday Night

The preliminary numbers are promising for FOX’s star-studded special.

FOX PRESENTS THE IHEART LIVING ROOM CONCERT FOR AMERICA: Billie Eilish (R) and Finneas O'Connell (L) perform during the FOX PRESENTS THE IHEART LIVING ROOM CONCERT FOR AMERICA, a music event to provide entertainment relief and support for Americans to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to celebrate the resilience and strength of the nation during this pandemic. The one-hour benefit special will air on Sunday, March 29, from 9:00-10:00 PM ET/6:00-7:00 PM PT on FOX, on iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and via the iHeartRadio app. The benefit special will be broadcast commercial-free. ©2020 Fox Media LLC Cr: FOX

The very preliminary ratings for FOX’s “iHeart Living Room Concert For America” suggest a solid performance for the star-studded event.

According to fast national data posted by Showbuzz, the FOX broadcast drew a 1.3 adults 18-49 rating and 4.48 million overall viewers in the 9PM half-hour and a 1.4 adults 18-49 rating and 4.67 million viewers from 9:30-10PM.

As these numbers do not account for the live west coast broadcast, they are very subject to change. As they only account for FOX, they also offer no insight into the reach achieved by the various simulcasts on cable networks like FOX News and the FOX Sports family.

As things currently stand, however, the special looks to have narrowly beaten ABC’s “American Idol” (based on half-hour rounding) to rank as Sunday’s #1 show in adults 18-49.

Featuring a myriad of music superstars performing music from their living rooms (via video chat), the one-hour special raised awareness for those working on the front lines to fight the spread of Coronavirus. It also aimed to raise donations for charities that are supporting said fight.

The special partially took the place of the iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony, which was originally set to air live Sunday night.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

