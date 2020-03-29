The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” Enter Top 5 At Pop Radio

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” and Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” jump into the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“Blinding Lights” jumps two places to #4, while “everything i wanted” enjoys a three-place leap to #5.

The Weeknd’s single received 15,831 spins during the March 22-28 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 1,937, which ranks as the format’s #2 airplay gain. Only Doja Cat’s “Say So” enjoyed a bigger week-over-week lift.

“everything i wanted” garnered ~14,300 spins, representing an increase of 738 plays over last week’s tally.