The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” Enter Top 5 At Pop Radio

“Blinding Lights” and “Everything I Wanted” cross new chart checkpoints.

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights Video screen | Republic

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” and Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” jump into the Top 5 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“Blinding Lights” jumps two places to #4, while “everything i wanted” enjoys a three-place leap to #5.

The Weeknd’s single received 15,831 spins during the March 22-28 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 1,937, which ranks as the format’s #2 airplay gain. Only Doja Cat’s “Say So” enjoyed a bigger week-over-week lift.

“everything i wanted” garnered ~14,300 spins, representing an increase of 738 plays over last week’s tally.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

