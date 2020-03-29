Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” Earns Sixth Week As #1 Song On Pop Radio Chart

As follow-up release “Break My Heart” debuts, Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” retains #1 on the Mediabase pop radio chart.

Credited with ~18,840 spins during the March 22-28 tracking period, “Don’t Start Now” enjoys a sixth week at #1. This week’s spin count trails last week’s mark by 414 but keeps “Don’t Start Now” in the pinnacle position.

Blackbear’s “Hot Girl Bummer,” which received ~17,540 spins (-389), spends another week at #2.

Harry Styles’ “Adore You” keeps the #3 position, as The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” rises two places to #4, and Billie Eilish’s “everything i wanted” jumps three spots to #5.