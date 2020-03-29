in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Say So” Enters Top 5 At Rhythmic Radio, Top 10 At Pop Radio

“Say So” was the top airplay gainer at both formats.

Powered by the week’s greatest airplay gain at each format, Doja Cat’s “Say So” officially enters the Top 5 at rhythmic radio and Top 10 at pop radio.

Credited with 4,000 spins during the March 22-28 tracking period, “Say So” jumps seven places to #5 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic chart. The spin count tops last week’s mark by a format-leading 858 plays.

“Say So” concurrently rises one spot to #10 on the Mediabase pop chart, courtesy of its 10,274 tracking period plays. The pop number reflects a week-over-week gain of 1,973, which also ranks as the week’s greatest gain.

“Say So” is the first Top 10 pop radio hit for Doja Cat. It meanwhile follows the chart-topping “Juicy” as her second Top 5 track at rhythmic.

