Songs By Don Toliver, SAINt JHN, Jay Electronica, Doja Cat, Kehlani, More Debut On Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100

A myriad of songs debut on this week’s Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100.

More than half the songs on this week’s Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100 chart are new entries.

The top two debuts come from Don Toliver, whose “Euphoria (featuring Travi$ Scott & Kaash Paige)” starts at #3 and “After Party” earns #5.

SAINt JHN scores the next-highest debut, a #8 position, for “Roses.” Jay Electronica follows at #9 with “The Blinding (featuring Travi$ Scott).”

Doja Cat takes #10 with “Like That (featuring Gucci Mane),” and Kehlani grabs #12 with “Toxic.” Miranda Lambert’s “Bluebird” (#16), Maddie & Tae’s “Die From A Broken Heart” (#17), Lil Tecca & Lil Tjay’s “All Star” (#18), OneRepublic’s “Didn’t I” (#19) and Tyga’s “Freak (featuring Megan Thee Stallion)” (#20) also land in the Top 20.

Scotty McCreery’s “In Between” (#21), Keith Urban’s “God Whispered Your Name” (#22) and Snoh Aalegra’s “I Want You Around” (#23) conclude a long list of new entries.

The Bubbling Under Hot 100 ranks the Top 25 songs that have yet to appear on the actual Hot 100.

