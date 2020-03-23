in Music News

Billboard Hot 100: Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” Is #1 Song In America For 11th Week; Harry Styles’ “Adore You” Reaches #7

“The Box” spends another week as the hottest song in America.

It may have endured losses in the streaming, sales and radio columns, but Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” still generated more US activity than any other song this past week.

As a result, it extends its reign atop the Billboard Hot 100 to eleven weeks.

Its closest competition comes from The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights,” which rises two places to #2 on this week’s chart. Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” concurrently slides one spot to #3.

Future’s “Life Is Good (featuring Drake)” descends one rung to #4, and Post Malone’s “Circles” holds at #5.

— Harry Styles’ “Adore You” makes a big move this week, soaring nine places to #7. The track follows “Sign Of The Times” as his second Top 10 hit as a solo artist. The song received fewer sales and streams this week than it did last week, but it improved its positions in both columns due to a more favorable competitive landscape. It also received a boost on the airplay front, rising two places to #4 on the Radio Songs subchart.

