Justin Bieber & Quavo’s “Intentions” Officially Enters Top 10 At Pop Radio

Justin Bieber’s “Intentions (featuring Quavo)” continues to prove itself as a valuable representative for the new “Changes” album. The song officially enters the Top 10 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Played 8,999 times during the March 15-21 tracking period, “Intentions” rises one spot to #10 on the listing. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 633.

— A multi-format single, “Intentions” slips to #15 (but gains in airplay) on the rhythmic radio listing. It concurrently jumps four places to #19 at hot adult contemporary, where it is receiving strong initial callouts from listeners.