Billie Eilish’s “Everything I Wanted” Returns To #1 At Alternative Radio, Celebrating 4th Week On Top

After slipping to #2 last week, BIllie EIlish’s “everything i wanted” returns to #1 on this week’s Mediabase alternative radio chart.

“everything i wanted” retakes the throne thanks to the ~2,899 spins it received during the March 6-12 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by 19 plays.

“everything i wanted” is spending a fourth, non-consecutive week with the crown.

The Unlikely Candidates’ “Novocaine,” which topped last week’s chart, falls to #2 this week. “Novocaine” received ~2,809 tracking period plays (-98).

Sub Urban’s “Cradles” holds at #3, and AWOLNATION’s “The Best” stays at #4. The stability continues through #5, as The Lumineers’ “Life In The City” holds onto that position.