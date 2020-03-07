in Music News

Lil Uzi Vert Has 17 Of Top 20 Songs On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Including #1 Track “Baby Pluto”

“Eternal Atake” enjoyed a huge opening day on Spotify.

Lil Uzi Vert - Press Photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

Lil Uzi Vert’s new album “Eternal Atake” achieved opening day dominance on the US Spotify platform.

Seventeen of the eighteen tracks from the album appear in the Top 20 on the US Spotify chart for Friday, March 6. Nine of them occupy Top 10 positions.

“Baby Pluto” leads the way at #1 with 3.364 million in Friday streams. “Lo Mein” follows at #2 with 2.840 million, ahead of “Silly Watch” (#3, 2.591m) and “Pop” (#4, 2.201m).

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” breaks the Lil Uzi Vert dominance at #5, but “Eternal Atake” songs return to the mix at #6. The remaining tracks are positioned as follows on the daily Spotify chart:

6) Homecoming
7) I’m Sorry
8) You Better Move
9) P2
10) Prices
11) Celebration Station
12) Bigger Than Life
13) Chrome Heart Tags
14) That Way (non-album version; the album bonus track version appears at #33)
15) Venetia
16) Bust Me
17) Urgency
19) Secure The Bag

The only “Eternal Atake” track not in the Spotify Top 10 is bonus track “Futsal Shuffle” (#34).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

