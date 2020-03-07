Lil Uzi Vert Has 17 Of Top 20 Songs On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Including #1 Track “Baby Pluto”

Lil Uzi Vert’s new album “Eternal Atake” achieved opening day dominance on the US Spotify platform.

Seventeen of the eighteen tracks from the album appear in the Top 20 on the US Spotify chart for Friday, March 6. Nine of them occupy Top 10 positions.

“Baby Pluto” leads the way at #1 with 3.364 million in Friday streams. “Lo Mein” follows at #2 with 2.840 million, ahead of “Silly Watch” (#3, 2.591m) and “Pop” (#4, 2.201m).

Roddy Ricch’s “The Box” breaks the Lil Uzi Vert dominance at #5, but “Eternal Atake” songs return to the mix at #6. The remaining tracks are positioned as follows on the daily Spotify chart:

6) Homecoming

7) I’m Sorry

8) You Better Move

9) P2

10) Prices

11) Celebration Station

12) Bigger Than Life

13) Chrome Heart Tags

14) That Way (non-album version; the album bonus track version appears at #33)

15) Venetia

16) Bust Me

17) Urgency

19) Secure The Bag

The only “Eternal Atake” track not in the Spotify Top 10 is bonus track “Futsal Shuffle” (#34).