Demi Lovato’s “I Love Me” Closed Day One With Over 1300 Pop Radio Plays

“I Love Me” attracted opening day interest at pop radio.

The new Demi Lovato single garnered ample first-day love at pop radio.

According to Mediabase, “I Love Me” had received 1,310 pop radio plays by the end of Friday, March 6. The impressive total slots the Lovato single at #33 on Mediabase’s building chart, which ranks songs based on the first six days of the March 1-7 tracking period.

Although “I Love Me” will not receive quite as many spins on Saturday, it will definitely retain its Top 40 position through the close of tracking.

“I Love Me” is also faring well on the US iTunes sales store, where it occupies the #1 all-genre position.

