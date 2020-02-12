FINNEAS’ “Let’s Fall In Love For The Night” Ranks As Alternative Radio’s Most Added Song

The newest iHeartRadio “On The Verge” track amassed ample support in conjunction with this week’s official alternative radio impact.

FINNEAS’ “Let’s Fall In Love For The Night,” that song, won support from 20 Mediabase-monitored alternative stations this week. It ranks as the format’s most added song.

Lovelytheband’s “Loneliness For Love,” which landed at 16 stations, takes second place on the add board.

An add count of 13 slots Incubus’ “Our Love” in third place, while The Head and The Heart’s “Honeybee” grabs fourth on the strength of its 10 pickups.

Picked up by 9 stations, Cold War Kids’ “Who’s Gonna Love Me Now” ranks as fifth-most added.