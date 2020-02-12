Charles Barkley Talks About LGBTQ+ Rights, Plays 5 Second Rule On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Wednesday’s edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” features an appearance by iconic basketball player and commentator Charles Barkley.

As he celebrates his first interview on the show, Barkley gets nostalgic – and looks back on earlier in his career. He also discusses working with fellow NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal, who recorded a special video message for Sir Charles.

Barkley additionally discusses his LGBTQ+ advocacy and anti-discrimination stance. He also plays “5 Second Rule,” during which Ellen delivers one of her signature scares.

The episode will air Wednesday afternoon, but video highlights and photos are already available below: