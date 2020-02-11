KJ Apa Scheduled To Appear On February 17 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

KJ Apa will support the ongoing fourth season of “Riverdale” and the upcoming film “I Still Believe” with a high-profile daytime talk show appearance.

Per listings issued to TV providers, the actor will appear on the Monday, February 17 edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Said Presidents’ Day episode will also feature an appearance by Melissa McCarthy.

Other upcoming “Ellen” guests include Charles Barkley (February 12), Lauren Graham (February 13), Gwyneth Paltrow (February 14), guest host and performer John Legend (February 14), and Harrison Ford (February 18).

All “Ellen” listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.