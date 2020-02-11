in TV News

KJ Apa Scheduled To Appear On February 17 “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

The actor will appear on Monday’s episode.

KJ Apa in I Still Believe by Michael Kubiesy/LGF

KJ Apa will support the ongoing fourth season of “Riverdale” and the upcoming film “I Still Believe” with a high-profile daytime talk show appearance.

Per listings issued to TV providers, the actor will appear on the Monday, February 17 edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.” Said Presidents’ Day episode will also feature an appearance by Melissa McCarthy.

Other upcoming “Ellen” guests include Charles Barkley (February 12), Lauren Graham (February 13), Gwyneth Paltrow (February 14), guest host and performer John Legend (February 14), and Harrison Ford (February 18).

All “Ellen” listings, as a reminder, are subject to change.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

