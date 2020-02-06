in TV News

Jhené Aiko Scheduled To Perform On February 12 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The artist will take the stage on next Wednesday’s “Fallon.”

Jhene Aiko in P*$$Y FAIRY | UMG/Def Jam

Popular R&B artist Jhené Aiko will play an upcoming episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Aiko will perform on the Wednesday, February 12 edition of its flagship talk show. The broadcast will also feature interviews with Ryan Seacrest and Zoë Kravitz.

What other guests will be visiting “The Tonight Show” in the next few days? Official listings follow:

Thursday, February 6: Guests include RuPaul, Meghan Trainor and musical guest Meghan Trainor. Show 1204

Friday, February 7: Guests include Jennifer Lopez, Lil Rel Howery and Andre D Thompson. Show 1205

Monday, February 10: Guests include Janet Jackson, Jane Levy and Jo Firestone. Show 1206

Tuesday, February 11: Guests include Constance Wu, Backstreet Boys and musical guest Skip Marley & H.E.R. Show 1207

Wednesday, February 12: Guests include Ryan Seacrest, Zoë Kravitz and musical guest Jhené Aiko. Show 1208

