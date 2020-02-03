in Music News

Ingrid Andress Reaches New Peak On Billboard Emerging Artists Chart As “More Hearts Than Mine” Climbs On Hot 100

Buzz over “More Hearts Than Mine” lifts the artist to #7 on Emerging Artists.

Ingrid Andress in More Hearts Than Mine | Atlantic/Warner Nashville

As her breakthrough radio effort “More Hearts Than Mine” resumes its Billboard Hot 100 climb, Ingrid Andress reaches a new peak on the publication’s Emerging Artists Chart.

Andress rises one place to #7 on the listing, which ranks the top artists who have yet to score a major hit on the key Billboard song or album charts. It accounts for song consumption, album sales and social media activity.

After sliding to #86 last week, the aforementioned “More Hearts Than Mine” jumps to #68 on this week’s Hot 100. The position represents a new peak for the song, which is celebrating its fifth week on the chart.

The track meanwhile holds at #12 on the genre-specific Hot Country Songs listing.

