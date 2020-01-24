Usher & Sheila E, Gary Clark Jr, More Confirmed For Grammy Awards Performances

Two days remain until the 62nd Grammy Awards, and CBS just revealed what it is calling a “final list” of performers.

The new performers include Gary Clark, Jr, The Roots, Preservation Jazz Hall Band, Trombone Shorty, Usher and Sheila E.

Gary Clark, Jr and The Roots will perform “This Land” together, while Preservation Jazz Hall Band and Trombone Shorty will unite for the In Memoriam segment. Usher and Sheila E will perform a Prince tribute, preceding the upcoming full-length Grammy/Prince concert special.

Previously confirmed performers include Aerosmith; BTS; Joshua Bell; Camila Cabello; Brandi Carlile; Common; Misty Copeland; Billy Ray Cyrus; Diplo; Billie Eilish; Kirk Franklin; Ariana Grande; H.E.R.; Jonas Brothers; DJ Khaled; Lang Lang; Cyndi Lauper; John Legend; Lil Nas X; Lizzo; Demi Lovato; Meek Mill; Ben Platt; Mason Ramsey; Roddy Ricch; Rosalía; Run-D.M.C.; Blake Shelton; Gwen Stefani; the War and Treaty; Tanya Tucker; Tyler, The Creator; Charlie Wilson; and YG.

The show, hosted by Alicia Keys, airs at 8PM ET/5PM PT on Sunday, January 26.