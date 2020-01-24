in Music News

Doja Cat’s “Juicy” Heads For #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Doja Cat is about to score her first radio #1.

Doja Cat in Juicy | RCA Records

“Juicy” is already a big, breakthrough radio hit for Doja Cat. It is about to become her first #1.

The single is on track to reach #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart. It received 4,245 spins during the first 5 days of the January 19-25 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 15%.

Given its rate of increase and the absence of a clear threat from below, it should have no trouble retaining its position through the close of tracking.

“Juicy” heads for #1 on the rhythmic chart as RCA plans to launch her “Say So” as an official pop single. The track, which has been blowing up on streaming services, impacts pop this coming Tuesday.

doja catjuicy

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Usher & Sheila E, Gary Clark Jr, More Confirmed For Grammy Awards Performances

Meg Myers’ “Running Up That Hill” Headed For #1 At Alternative Radio