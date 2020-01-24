Doja Cat’s “Juicy” Heads For #1 At Rhythmic Radio

“Juicy” is already a big, breakthrough radio hit for Doja Cat. It is about to become her first #1.

The single is on track to reach #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart. It received 4,245 spins during the first 5 days of the January 19-25 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 15%.

Given its rate of increase and the absence of a clear threat from below, it should have no trouble retaining its position through the close of tracking.

“Juicy” heads for #1 on the rhythmic chart as RCA plans to launch her “Say So” as an official pop single. The track, which has been blowing up on streaming services, impacts pop this coming Tuesday.