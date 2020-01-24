in TV News

Special Look: Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey, Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker Spotted At Grammy Awards Rehearsals

The artists are starting to prepare for their performances.

Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile at the rehearsals for THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY® REHEARSALS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, January 26, 2020 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

As Sunday’s 62nd Grammy Awards ceremony draws near, artists are taking the stage to perfect their performances.

Those recently spotted at rehearsals include Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey, Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker.

Cyrus and Ramsey will be part of an “Old Town Road All-Stars” performance with Lil Nas X, BTS, Diplo, and “surprise guests.” Carlile and Tucker will be performing a duet — one that, based on a recent CBS commercial — may take place during the show’s first hour.

Photos from the rehearsal sessions follow. The Grammy Awards ceremony airs on CBS from 8-11:30PM ET/5-8:30PM PT this Sunday.

illy Ray Cyrus rehearses at THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, January 26, 2020 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Mason Ramsey rehearses at THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, January 26, 2020 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
