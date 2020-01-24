Special Look: Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey, Brandi Carlile, Tanya Tucker Spotted At Grammy Awards Rehearsals

As Sunday’s 62nd Grammy Awards ceremony draws near, artists are taking the stage to perfect their performances.

Those recently spotted at rehearsals include Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey, Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker.

Cyrus and Ramsey will be part of an “Old Town Road All-Stars” performance with Lil Nas X, BTS, Diplo, and “surprise guests.” Carlile and Tucker will be performing a duet — one that, based on a recent CBS commercial — may take place during the show’s first hour.

Photos from the rehearsal sessions follow. The Grammy Awards ceremony airs on CBS from 8-11:30PM ET/5-8:30PM PT this Sunday.