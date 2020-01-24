in TV News

BTS Rehearses For Sunday’s Grammy Awards Performance (Special Look)

BTS rehearses ahead of Sunday’s Grammy Awards performance.

BTS rehearses at THE 62ND ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Sunday, January 26, 2020 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network. Photo: Francis Specker/CBS ©2020 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Last year, the members of BTS appeared as presenters during the Grammy Awards.

This year, they will take the stage as performers.

CBS has confirmed the group for Sunday’s “Old Town Road All Stars” segment, which also features Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey, Diplo, and “surprise guests.” Further details on the structure of the performance remain unclear.

What is clear, however, is that BTS is aiming to perfect the performance. Ariana Grande made waves by sharing photos from a rehearsal session earlier this week; CBS just shared an additional shot of the seven-piece group practicing its performance.

That photo follows.



