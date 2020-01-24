BTS Rehearses For Sunday’s Grammy Awards Performance (Special Look)

Last year, the members of BTS appeared as presenters during the Grammy Awards.

This year, they will take the stage as performers.

CBS has confirmed the group for Sunday’s “Old Town Road All Stars” segment, which also features Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Mason Ramsey, Diplo, and “surprise guests.” Further details on the structure of the performance remain unclear.

What is clear, however, is that BTS is aiming to perfect the performance. Ariana Grande made waves by sharing photos from a rehearsal session earlier this week; CBS just shared an additional shot of the seven-piece group practicing its performance.

That photo follows.