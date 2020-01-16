Noah Centineo Confirmed For Interview On January 23 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Ahead of its February 12 launch, “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” star Noah Centineo will make an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

According to NBC, Centineo will be the lead interview guest on the January 23 broadcast.

The episode will also feature a chat with Wendy Williams and a performance by Griselda.

A full look at NBC’s “Tonight Show” listings follows:

Thursday, January 16: Guests include The Cast of Schitt’s Creek, Finn Wolfhard and Justin Willman. Show 1189

Friday, January 17: Guests include Matthew McConaughey & Hugh Grant, Vanessa Hudgens and musical guest Ashley McBryde. Show 1190

Monday, January 20: Guests include Ken Jeong, Kate Upton and musical guest Old Dominion. Show 1191

Tuesday, January 21: Guests include Martin Short, David Dobrik and musical guest Yola. Show 1192

Wednesday, January 22: Guests include Halsey, Leslie Jones and Claire Saffitz. Show 1193

Thursday, January 23: Guests include Noah Centineo, Wendy Williams and musical guest Griselda. Show 1194