in TV News

“Westworld” Comes Back For Season 3 On March 15; Marshawn Lynch, Kid Cudi, More Join The Show

HBO made the news official Sunday night.

Westworld Promo Photo via HBO

HBO has officially confirmed a return date for its buzzy “Westworld.”

According to the network, the show will begin its eight-episode third season on March 15, 2020. The show will remain in its 9PM ET/PT timeslot.

Along with confirming news of its return, HBO revealed a list of new entertainers set to join the show in the new season: Aaron Paul, Lena Waithe, Vincent Cassel, Kid Cudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr, Michael Ealy and Tommy Flanagan.

Cast members Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman and Rodrigo Santoro are returning for the new season.

HBO should share additional details in the new season in the coming weeks.

hbowestworld

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Trevor Daniel, Alicia Keys Songs Enter Top 40 At Pop Radio; Lewis Capaldi, Halsey, Ally Brooke Make Top 50

Zoë Kravitz Talks About Golden Globes, Playing Catwoman, More On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)