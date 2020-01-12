“Westworld” Comes Back For Season 3 On March 15; Marshawn Lynch, Kid Cudi, More Join The Show

HBO has officially confirmed a return date for its buzzy “Westworld.”

According to the network, the show will begin its eight-episode third season on March 15, 2020. The show will remain in its 9PM ET/PT timeslot.

Along with confirming news of its return, HBO revealed a list of new entertainers set to join the show in the new season: Aaron Paul, Lena Waithe, Vincent Cassel, Kid Cudi, Marshawn Lynch, John Gallagher Jr, Michael Ealy and Tommy Flanagan.

Cast members Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Simon Quarterman and Rodrigo Santoro are returning for the new season.

HBO should share additional details in the new season in the coming weeks.