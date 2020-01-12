Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My,” BTS’ “Make It Right” Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Top 30

Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby),” which officially debuted on last week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, flies into the Top 25 this week.

BTS’ “Make It Right (featuring Lauv)” also enters the Top 25, while The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” goes Top 30.

Played 2,716 times during the January 5-11 tracking period, “My Oh My” jumps eight places to #24. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 1,418 spins.

“Make It Right” concurrently rises one place to #25. It received 2,376 spins (+186).

A spin count of 2,256 (+1,075) meanwhile lifts “Blinding Lights” seven places to a new high of #27.