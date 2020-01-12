in Music News

Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My,” BTS’ “Make It Right” Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” Top 30

“My Oh My,” “Make It Right,” and “Blinding Lights” are on the move.

Camila Cabello & DaBaby - My Oh My Lyric Video | Epic

Camila Cabello’s “My Oh My (featuring DaBaby),” which officially debuted on last week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart, flies into the Top 25 this week.

BTS’ “Make It Right (featuring Lauv)” also enters the Top 25, while The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” goes Top 30.

Played 2,716 times during the January 5-11 tracking period, “My Oh My” jumps eight places to #24. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by a healthy 1,418 spins.

“Make It Right” concurrently rises one place to #25. It received 2,376 spins (+186).

A spin count of 2,256 (+1,075) meanwhile lifts “Blinding Lights” seven places to a new high of #27.

blinding lightsbtscamila cabellodababylauvmake it rightmy oh mythe weeknd

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

