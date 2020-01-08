in TV News

SHAED Performs On Wednesday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (First Look)

SHAED takes the stage on Wednesday’s “Late Night.”

SHAED on Seth Meyers (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Wednesday’s edition of “Late Night With Seth Meyers” features a first-time musical guest.

SHAED, which enjoyed a breakthrough 2019 thanks in large part to multi-format hit “Trampoline,” closes the episode with a musical performance.

The performance airs following host Seth Meyers’ interviews with Tiffany Haddish and M. Night Shyamalan.

Taped in advance, Wednesday’s edition of “Late Night” will air at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC; the SHAED performance should start at around the 50-minute mark. To support the broadcast, NBC offered a collection of photos from the taping.

