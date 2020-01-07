TV Ratings: USA Network’s “Dare Me” Falls In Week Two

in TV News

“Dare Me” suffered a big second week loss.

Pictured: (l-r) Alison Thornton as Tacy Cassidy, Marlo Kelly as Beth Cassidy, Herizen Guardiola as Addy Hanlon -- (Photo by: Rafy/USA Network)

The second episode of USA Network’s “Dare Me” endured sharp week-over-week losses in adults 18-49 and overall viewership.

According to live+same-day data posted by Showbuzz, the broadcast drew a 0.09 adults 18-49 rating and averaged 0.35 million overall viewers. The numbers markedly trail the 0.21 rating and 0.60 million viewer mark posted by last week’s premiere.

It is important to note that neither episode benefited from ideal ratings circumstances. Both were available for streaming at least a week prior to the premiere date. Both, moreover, aired against high-profile competition.

Episode one faced competition from a major Sunday Night Football game, while episode two aired against the even more demographically relevant Golden Globe Awards.

All eyes, therefore, will be on whether the show can rebound next week. It does not appear USA will be offering the episode for streaming. And as next week’s football game is starting at 6:40PM (and thus could be over by 10PM), there is a chance it will avoid major competition.

