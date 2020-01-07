in TV News

First Look: Episode 3 Of USA Network’s “Dare Me” Airs On January 12

The episode is called “Surrender At Discretion.”

Dare Me Episode 3 (Photo by: Rafy/USA Network)

Fans received early streaming access to the first two “Dare Me” installments, but they will apparently have to wait until the official broadcast to watch episode three.

They do not, however, have to remain completely in the dark about what the third episode will entail.

USA Network shared a brief synopsis of the episode, which is entitled “Surrender At Discretion.”

“As Addy gets closer to Colette, Beth takes drastic action to regain control of the squad,” says USA of the episode.

The network also released a collection of production photos. The photos offer a “first look” at the episode, which will air at 10PM ET/PT on Sunday, January 12.

DARE ME — “Surrender at Discretion” Episode 103 — Pictured: (l-r) Herizen Guardiola as Addy Hanlon, Marlo Kelly as Beth Cassidy — (Photo by: Rafy/USA Network)
DARE ME — “Surrender at Discretion” Episode 103 — Pictured: Willa Fitzgerald as Collette French — (Photo by: Rafy/USA Network)
DARE ME — “Surrender at Discretion” Episode 103 — Pictured: Herizen Guardiola as Addy Hanlon — (Photo by: Rafy/USA Network)
DARE ME — “Surrender at Discretion” Episode 103 — Pictured: Alison Thornton as Tacy Cassidy — (Photo by: Rafy/USA Network)
DARE ME — “Surrender at Discretion” Episode 103 — Pictured: (l-r) Marlo Kelly as Beth Cassidy, Herizen Guardiola as Addy Hanlon, Taveeta Szymanowicz as Riri Curtis — (Photo by: Rafy/USA Network)
DARE ME — “Surrender at Discretion” Episode 103 — Pictured: (l-r) Herizen Guardiola as Addy Hanlon, Taveeta Szymanowicz as Riri Curtis, Marlo Kelly as Beth Cassidy, Alison Thornton as Tacy Cassidy — (Photo by: Rafy/USA Network)

dare meusa network

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Loading…

Early Look: Miranda Lambert Performs On “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”