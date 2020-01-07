First Look: Episode 3 Of USA Network’s “Dare Me” Airs On January 12

Fans received early streaming access to the first two “Dare Me” installments, but they will apparently have to wait until the official broadcast to watch episode three.
They do not, however, have to remain completely in the dark about what the third episode will entail.
USA Network shared a brief synopsis of the episode, which is entitled “Surrender At Discretion.”
“As Addy gets closer to Colette, Beth takes drastic action to regain control of the squad,” says USA of the episode.
The network also released a collection of production photos. The photos offer a “first look” at the episode, which will air at 10PM ET/PT on Sunday, January 12.
DARE ME — “Surrender at Discretion” Episode 103 — Pictured: (l-r) Herizen Guardiola as Addy Hanlon, Marlo Kelly as Beth Cassidy — (Photo by: Rafy/USA Network)
DARE ME — “Surrender at Discretion” Episode 103 — Pictured: Willa Fitzgerald as Collette French — (Photo by: Rafy/USA Network)
DARE ME — “Surrender at Discretion” Episode 103 — Pictured: Herizen Guardiola as Addy Hanlon — (Photo by: Rafy/USA Network)
DARE ME — “Surrender at Discretion” Episode 103 — Pictured: Alison Thornton as Tacy Cassidy — (Photo by: Rafy/USA Network)
DARE ME — “Surrender at Discretion” Episode 103 — Pictured: (l-r) Marlo Kelly as Beth Cassidy, Herizen Guardiola as Addy Hanlon, Taveeta Szymanowicz as Riri Curtis — (Photo by: Rafy/USA Network)
DARE ME — “Surrender at Discretion” Episode 103 — Pictured: (l-r) Herizen Guardiola as Addy Hanlon, Taveeta Szymanowicz as Riri Curtis, Marlo Kelly as Beth Cassidy, Alison Thornton as Tacy Cassidy — (Photo by: Rafy/USA Network)
Comments
Loading…