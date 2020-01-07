Tyler Perry, Yara Shahidi, Black Pumas Scheduled For January 14 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” just returned from holiday hiatus, and its string of new episodes will continue through next week.

The Tuesday, January 14 episode will feature Tyler Perry as its lead interview guest. The episode will also feature a chat with actress Yara Shahidi.

Later, Grammy-nominated Black Pumas will deliver a musical performance.

Which other celebrities can you expect to see on NBC’s flagship talk show? NBC’s official listings follow:

Monday, January 6: Guests include Shaquille O’Neal, Jacqueline Novak and musical guest Lil Baby. Show 1181

Tuesday, January 7: Guests include Salma Hayek, George MacKay and Ask This Old House. Show 1182

Wednesday, January 8: Guests include Quentin Tarantino, Jodie Whittaker and musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff. Show 1183

Thursday, January 9: Guests include Will Smith, Patti Smith and musical guest Patti Smith. Show 1184

Friday, January 10: Guests include Martin Lawrence, Matthew Lopez & Kyle Soller and musical guest Karol G. Show 1185

Monday, January 13: Guests include Selena Gomez, Charlie Hunnam and musical guest Stormzy. Show 1186