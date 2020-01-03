Selena Gomez Scheduled For January 13 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

Selena Gomez will release her eagerly anticipated new album “Rare” on Friday, January 10.
Three days later, she will support the project with a daytime television appearance.
Per listings just issued to TV providers, Gomez will appear as the lead guest on the Monday, January 13 edition of “Live With Kelly & Ryan.” As of press time, it appears she is scheduled for an interview rather than a performance.
The episode will also feature a visit from Jay Hernandez.
“Live With Kelly & Ryan” listings are, as a reminder, subject to change.
