Selena Gomez Scheduled For January 13 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

Selena Gomez will release her eagerly anticipated new album “Rare” on Friday, January 10.

Three days later, she will support the project with a daytime television appearance.

Per listings just issued to TV providers, Gomez will appear as the lead guest on the Monday, January 13 edition of “Live With Kelly & Ryan.” As of press time, it appears she is scheduled for an interview rather than a performance.

The episode will also feature a visit from Jay Hernandez.

“Live With Kelly & Ryan” listings are, as a reminder, subject to change.