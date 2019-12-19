in TV News

First Look: Mariah Carey Delivers Another “Late Late Show With James Corden” Performance

Mariah Carey returned for another Christmas number.

Mariah Carey continued her Christmas Takeover of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” with a performance on Wednseday’s episode.

Carey took the stage in support of the 25th Anniversary re-issue of her iconic “Christmas” album. Said album contains the Christmas staple “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which just hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time ever.

Carey’s performance closed an episode guest hosted by Melissa McCarthy. The beloved actress welcomed Mark Duplass and Laura Dern as her discussion guests.

Mariah Carey performs ÒChristmas Time is in The Air” from her 25th Anniversary album reissue of Merry Christmas during The Late Late Show with James Corden, airing Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS ©2019 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Melissa McCarthy guest-hosts The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, December 18, 2019, with guests Laura Dern and Mark Duplass, and music from Mariah Carey.

