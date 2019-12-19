First Look: Mariah Carey Delivers Another “Late Late Show With James Corden” Performance

Mariah Carey continued her Christmas Takeover of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” with a performance on Wednseday’s episode.

Carey took the stage in support of the 25th Anniversary re-issue of her iconic “Christmas” album. Said album contains the Christmas staple “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which just hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time ever.

Carey’s performance closed an episode guest hosted by Melissa McCarthy. The beloved actress welcomed Mark Duplass and Laura Dern as her discussion guests.

Taped in advance, it aired at 12:35AM ET/PT on CBS. Videos will be posted as they are available; photos already are: