Jenn Lee Makes Another Miami Swim Week Splash, Stunning During Montage Swimwear Show

In its coverage of the 2024 Miami Swim Week festivities, Headline Planet highlighted Jenn Lee as a standout. She unquestionably earns the same distinction in 2025.

The model and entertainment personality looked beautiful — and showcased her famously incredible figure — during Montage Swimwear’s inaugural Miami Swim Week show.

Jenn certainly captivated considerable attention in her own right, but the entire show made for a major Miami Swim Week moment. It was an immensely high-profile event, with some of the biggest swim fashion names wowing in the alluring designs.

Montage Swimwear has been showcasing its first twelve capsules, all of which were designed by noteworthy names in the modeling, social and entertainment spaces.

Photos from Jenn’s time on the runway follow, courtesy of Michele Marie PR, Montage Swimwear, and Miami Swim Week: The Shows.