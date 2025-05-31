in Runway

Jenn Lee Makes Another Miami Swim Week Splash, Stunning During Montage Swimwear Show

The brand had a high-profile launch at the 2025 iteration of Miami Swim Week.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - MAY 29: A model walks the runway wearing Montage Swimwear during Miami Swim Week: The Shows on May 29, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week: The Shows)

In its coverage of the 2024 Miami Swim Week festivities, Headline Planet highlighted Jenn Lee as a standout. She unquestionably earns the same distinction in 2025.

The model and entertainment personality looked beautiful — and showcased her famously incredible figure — during Montage Swimwear’s inaugural Miami Swim Week show.

Jenn certainly captivated considerable attention in her own right, but the entire show made for a major Miami Swim Week moment. It was an immensely high-profile event, with some of the biggest swim fashion names wowing in the alluring designs.

Montage Swimwear has been showcasing its first twelve capsules, all of which were designed by noteworthy names in the modeling, social and entertainment spaces.

Photos from Jenn’s time on the runway follow, courtesy of Michele Marie PR, Montage Swimwear, and Miami Swim Week: The Shows.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 29: Jenn Lee walks the runway wearing Montage Swimwear during Miami Swim Week: The Shows on May 29, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week: The Shows)
MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – MAY 29: A model walks the runway wearing Montage Swimwear during Miami Swim Week: The Shows on May 29, 2025 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Miami Swim Week: The Shows)

Jenn leeMiami swim weekmontage swimwear

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Tate McRae’s “Just Keep Watching” Makes Top 10 On Global, US Spotify Streaming Charts

Gabriela Moura Showcases Perfect Bikini Body In Breathtaking New Instagram Pictures