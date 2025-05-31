Tate McRae’s “Just Keep Watching” Makes Top 10 On Global, US Spotify Streaming Charts

“Just Keep Watching,” Tate McRae’s contribution to the high-profile “F1 The Album,” received mammoth opening day interest on Spotify.

The song earned enough streams to make the Top 10 on the Global and US charts for Friday, May 30.

Credited with 3.26 million Friday streams, “Just Keep Watching” earns #9 on the Global Chart. It debuts at an even higher #8 on the US listing, courtesy of its 1.09 million American streams.

With her Morgan Wallen collaboration “What I Want” holding at #1 in the US, McRae boasts two songs in that portion of the chart.

As for debuts, “Just Keep Watching” represents the highest-ranking newcomer — and only Top 10 entry — on the Global chart. It joins Lil Tecca’s “OWA OWA” (#3) as one of two to make that region in America.