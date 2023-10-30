Reneé Rapp Appears For Interview, Performance On “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (Early Look)

LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS -- Episode 1438 -- Pictured: (l-r) Singer Reneé Rapp during an interview with host Seth Meyers on October 30, 2023 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC)
Monday’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers” features a visit from Reneé Rapp.
The singer and actress first takes part in an interview with host Seth Meyers. Later, she takes the stage to deliver a musical performance for the “Late Night” audience.
In addition to Rapp, Monday’s “Late Night” features an appearance by David Duchovny.
Filmed ahead of broadcast, the episode will hit the airwaves at 12:35AM ET/PT on NBC. In support of the broadcast, the network issued a collection of photos from the taping.
That “first look” follows.
