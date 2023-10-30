Coi Leray Appears On “Hip Hop Halloween” Edition Of “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

Coi Leray on 10/31/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Hip-hop takes center stage on the Halloween edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”
Airing Tuesday, the episode features Jennifer paying tribute to Missy Elliott’s iconic “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly).” It also features a visit from rising hip hop star Coi Leray.
The artist, whose “Players” topped the rhythmic and urban radio charts this year, chats with Jennifer about opening for Beyonce during the “Renaissance World Tour.” She also talks about her costume for this year’s Halloween.
Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” additionally welcomes music legend Sheila E. for a discussion.
The episode will air later Tuesday; check local listings for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy photos from the taping:
Comments
Loading…