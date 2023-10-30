in TV News

Coi Leray Appears On “Hip Hop Halloween” Edition Of “Jennifer Hudson Show” (First Look)

The breakout hip-hop star appears on Tuesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Coi Leray on 10/31/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)

Hip-hop takes center stage on the Halloween edition of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

Airing Tuesday, the episode features Jennifer paying tribute to Missy Elliott’s iconic “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly).” It also features a visit from rising hip hop star Coi Leray.

The artist, whose “Players” topped the rhythmic and urban radio charts this year, chats with Jennifer about opening for Beyonce during the “Renaissance World Tour.” She also talks about her costume for this year’s Halloween.

Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s “Jennifer Hudson Show” additionally welcomes music legend Sheila E. for a discussion.

The episode will air later Tuesday; check local listings for the start time in your market. For now, enjoy photos from the taping:

Coi Leray on 10/31/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Coi Leray on 10/31/23 Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Hip Hop Halloween Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Hip Hop Halloween Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Hip Hop Halloween Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)
Hip Hop Halloween Jennifer Hudson Show (Chris Millard/Warner Bros)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

