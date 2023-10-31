in Hot On Social

Kenzie Ziegler Looks Beautiful In Little Red Riding Hood Costume, Blasts Past 225K Likes

Kenzie’s stunning pictures are proving unsurprisingly resonant with followers.

Kenzie Ziegler looks stunning in her 2023 Halloween costume (Via @kenzie on Instagram)

Halloweekend provided numerous opportunities for entertainers and influencers to make waves with costumes, and Kenzie Ziegler definitely seized the opportunity.

The singer and social star dressed in a killer Little Red Riding Hood outfit, and she chronicled the look with a gallery on Instagram.

As Kenzie looks great in each shot, the four-photo gallery is unsurprisingly commanding big engagement on the social platform. As of press time, the post has surpassed 225K likes and received over 400 (generally glowing) comments.

The embed of Kenzie’s striking Halloween look follows.

Kenzie Ziegler

Written by Headline Planet Content Team

Long a leading source for television and music news, Headline Planet also spotlights up-and-coming social influencers (as well as some standout content from established superstars) in its "Hot On Social" series.

